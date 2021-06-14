Two groups, Niger Delta Renewal Mandate (NDRM) and Bayelsa Progressive Union (BPU), have faulted the seven days ultimatum issued to the Minister of State for Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva to withdraw the Bayelsa nomination for the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Also a former Commissioner of Information, Chief Nathan Egba-Ologo has described the ultimatum as “highly vexatious and provocative” to the people of Bayelsa East Senatorial District

A group, Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Communities (NDOGPC) had through a statement issued by Chief Preye Olomu given seven days ultimatum to Sylva to withdraw the nomination of Dr Samuel Ogbuku as MD of NDDC.

NDRM and BPU in separate statements dismissed the ultimatum by NDOGPC pointing out that divisive elements are out to blackmail Sylva and divide the people along unreasonable ethnic lines

The coordinator of NDRM, Binaowei Titus in a statement made available to newsmen accused NDOGPC of being used to arm-twist Sylva and turn Bayelsa people against him.

“There is no basis for the ultimatum given to the Minister of Petroluem. The appointment of the board of the NDDC is the sole prerogative of the President of Nigeria with input from the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs. Though Sylva is the leader of the All Progressive Congress, it is wrong to ascribe to him the power to appoint NDDC MD. As leader of the party in the state, members can attest to the fact that Chief Sylva is fair to all members of the irrespective of their senatorial districts,” he said.





BPU in its own statement signed by its convener, Henry Mangari accused some divisive elements in the state of using groups to cause disaffection and blackmail Chief Sylva who is a former governor of the state.

Mangari warned those behind the orchestrated reports to desist from their nefarious activities as itis capable of destroying the bond of unity in the state.

Egba-Ologo lamented that some people have recruited to attack Bayelsa East for no just cause other than to destabilise the state.

“It is very unfortunate that some people have mastered the art of constantly working hard to divide our people instead of seeing such situation as opportunities for unity among us. The people of Bayelsa East Senatorial District have been oppressed, marginalised and disrespected for too long by the powers that. Quite a number of people in Bayelsa State have become so ued to the idea of relegating Bayelsa East Senatorial District to the background in the scheme of things such that if anything good comes to the area, they automatically becomes hostile and seek all possible avenues to destroy it”