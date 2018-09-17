Youths from Eastern Obolo, an Ijaw-speaking local government area in Akwa Ibom State, have commended the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, for completing the reconstruction of Ikot Akpaden-Okoroette Road, the only access road to their area.

The youths, on the platform of ‘One Sure Project,’ drawn from all 10 wards of Eastern Obolo, commended Ekere during a solidarity visit to his residence in Uyo, last Saturday.

Speaking through their leader, Mr. Ama Williams, the youths urged Ekere to contest the 2019 governorship election in Akwa Ibom, with a promise of total support in Eastern Obolo as grassroots’ mobilisers in the creeks.

“This is an opportunity we don’t want you to miss,” Williams said.

In his response, Ekere disclosed that more projects have been allocated for Eastern Obolo in the 2018 NDDC budget, in recognition of Eastern Obolo’s importance as a major oil-producing area and to redress the neglect by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Government.

“We will triple all the projects we are doing in Eastern Obolo,” he promised.

In another development, Akwa Ibom Christian youths, under the aegis of Christian Youths Leaders Assembly, same day, endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Ekere, for the 2019 presidential and governorship elections. They were endorsed and presented with symbolic keys to State House, Abuja, and Government House, Uyo, during a solemn assembly held at Uyo Township Stadium, and attended by members of the organisation drawn from 329 wards and 2,273 villages in the state.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate) Matters, Senator Ita Enang, lauded them for the endorsements.