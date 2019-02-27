



The National Conscience Party, NCP, in Katsina State has suspended Alhaji Sani Yusuf Abdurahaman, the state deputy governorship candidate for alleged anti-party activities during the last presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Similarly, the party has also relieved six other state assembly members for similar offences across the state.

Abdulmumini Shehu, the state party chairman and governorship candidate stated this in a letter signed and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday.

“Our great party sequel to its meeting held on February 19, 2019, carefully reviewed the activities of some of our party nominees and viewed their actions as unwarranted and considered same as anti-party”.

He therefore urged INEC and other organizations not to accord or regard them as candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections in the state.