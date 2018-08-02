Confusion may be brewing in the National Conscience Party (NCP) as the Southern zone of the party has accused the National Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Yunusa, of unilaterally forcing the party into ‘unholy alliance’ with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It also threatened to boycott the National Executive Committee (NEC)/National Convention Committee (NCC) of the party scheduled to hold in Abuja from August 3 to 5, unless the national chairman withdraw the NCP from the coalition.

The South South Zone made its position known in a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day meeting in Port Harcourt on the state of affairs in the party.

In the communiqué signed by National Deputy Chairman, South West, Alhaji Waheed Lawal; National Deputy Chairman South East, Prince Goodluck Obi; and National Deputy Chairman South South, Pastor Peters Omoragbon, the zone disassociated itself from the coalition and noted that though the NCP had “been in the forefront of a body known as the Coalition of a New Nigeria (CNN) since the leadership of the Dr. Osagie Obayuwana-led National Executive Council, the coalition was with political parties with ‘like-minds’ or with similar ideologies.

“Although the national chairman was mandated to explore the possibilities of alliance with parties of similar ideologies, the PDP does not enjoy such privilege, but Dr. Yunusa single-handily led the party into the alliance.”