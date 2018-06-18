Anambra State chapter of the National Conscience Party (NCP) says the greatest gift Moslems can offer Nigeria at this point in time is prayer.

In its message to facilitate with Moslems for the successful Ramadan fast as Eid el-Fitr celebrations, the party said in the face of security challenges and social vices, “prayer is what the country desires from Moslems”.

In a message signed by Peter Okala (chairman) and Raymond Anyaeji, the party said it joined millions of Nigerians, Moslem brothers and sisters, friends and well-wishers in sharing the joyful moments of their lives.

They wrote: “We are happy to be associated with our brothers and sisters and indeed all Nigerians in this season of sober reflection.

“It is time to really look back on how we have fared as neighbours, friends and country men, and if we have offended ourselves in any way, then reconciliation is necessary.

“Let us imbibe the culture of tolerance to other people’s way of life and religious beliefs, so that God in heaven will also tolerate us as mortals, as our country undergoes its critical stages of democratic development.

“Our prayers and fasting at all times are ingredients necessary to overcome trials and temptation, because without peace, tolerance and unity, there can never be development at all levels.

“The killings, kidnapping, armed robbery, human trafficking, slavery and drug addiction are the vices to be eschewed. The greatest gift the Moslems can offer our country at this point in time is prayer.”