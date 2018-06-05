The National Conscience Party (NCP) has blamed the Presidency over last Friday’s shooting at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally during which Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, former House of Representatives member, was severally injured.

It also called for the proscription of the ruling party, saying that its actions had been endangering the nation’s democracy, citing the shooting in Ekiti State, crisis in its Rivers State chapter and its parallel congresses in parts of the country.

Comrade Ayedele Akele, the NCP’s National Secretary, who spoke in Lagos on Monday, said the shooting could be traced to the special interest the Presidency had on the Ekiti governorship election, which he said should not be so.

He maintained that the Police are under the control of the Presidency and wondered why the policeman who did the shooting was illegally drafted from Lagos where he was attached to a bank, for the rally in Ekiti State, if there were no sinister motives.

Akele maintained that the incident in Ekiti should worry any true democrat the development could derail not only the coming Ekiti governorship election, but also the 2019 general elections.

He said: “We are concerned about the shooting as Ekiti, especially as a human being and an activist. The Ekiti saga portends danger to the Nigerian democracy and the coming election. It is a bad omen.”

Akele described the Presidency as the arrow head of the APC government at the federal and state levels, and wondered why it should allow crises in Rivers and Ekiti states as well as its congresses, stressing that Nigerians expect a lot from the government from now till the 2019 general elections.

He maintained that if what had been happening within APC were to be in any other party, the ruling party would have been canvassing for its proscription, stressing that the time had come for APC to be proscribed as it had not been showing a good example to the other political parties.

Akele lamented the way the Police and other security agencies were allegedly being used by the Presidency to persecute and attack its critics, wondering why Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had been taking special interests in Senator Dino Melaye and Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, when the herdsmen had been killing Nigerians unhindered and the Boko Haram were still attacking people.

He maintained that due to the threat the Boko Haram and the herdsmen had been to national security, they should have engaged the attention of the Police and other security agencies instead of trying to rope in the Senate President and others in alleged criminal activities.

Akele stated that the Presidency, security agencies and the APC should stop overheating the polity and allow Nigerians the freedom to choose their leaders both at the states and national level, stressing that the ruling party should prepare for the worst in 2019 as the citizens had become tired of the administration.