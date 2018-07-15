The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has shut down the Ekiti Broadcasting Service, BSES.

Armstrong Idachaba, Director, Broadcast Monitoring, NBC, who announced the shutdown of the state government-owned radio and television stations late on Saturday night accused the broadcasting outfit of breach of Electoral Act and the Broadcasting Code.

He said the outfit allowed Governor Ayodele Fayose to breach of the Electoral Act and Broadcasting Code when the broadcasting outfit allowed him to announce results in favour of his Deputy and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka.

“The Commission has taken the decision to curb the continued breach of the Electoral Act and the Broadcasting Code on Political Broadcast,” Armstrong said.

“The Commission is particularly irked by the unauthorized declaration of results by the state Governor in the state Broadcast station.

“This is after he went in air to make malicious and unsubstantiated comments against INEC, the Police and the SSS.”

NBC added that the broadcasting station would remain shut down until further notice.