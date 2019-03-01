



The National Peace Committee (NPC) on Thursday, met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Led by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, and former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, the NPC met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors.

The meeting with Osinbajo held moments after the NPC ended their meeting with the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that the presidential candidates had signed a peace agreement supervised by the NPC prior the presidential election.