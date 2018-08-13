The National Assembly will not reconvene on Tuesday (tomorrow), contrary to public expectation.

At the House of Representatives, its spokesman, Mr Abdulrazak Namdas, told newsmen that the House in truth, had yet to decide on a reconvening date.

Ironically, it was the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr Yussuff Lasun, who, last week, announced that the National Assembly would reconvene on Tuesday (tomorrow) to consider the budget for the 2019 polls and other pending issues forwarded to lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari in July.