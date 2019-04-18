<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The North East Consultative Forum (NECF) and five other groups have endorsed the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Danjuma Goje, as a candidate for the Ninth Senate Presidency.

Rising from an emergency meeting held in Bauchi on Wednesday, the groups including North East Elders Mobilisation Forum, APC National Youth Caucus, Borno Discussion Circle, Gombe Political Associations and North East Youth Awareness for good governance, urged Goje to without further delay declare for the coveted position.

The groups have therefore written the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, about their endorsement of Goje.

In the letter, dated 17th April, titled: “North East Stakeholders Endorse Goje,” the conveners, Barrister Mustapha Saidu and Alhaji Bello Ambo, commended APC for zoning the Senate Presidency to the North East.

They said the zoning of the position to the geopolitical zone was a confirmation of the party’s commitment to reward hard work, following the zone’s contribution to the party’s victory in the just concluded general election.

”Following very wide consultations among stakeholders, party members and North East Consultative Forum and after careful assessment of his contribution to the party and Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration, we hereby present to you, Senator Danjuma Goje as the choice of the people of the North East for the Senate President of the 9th Assembly,” they told Oshiomhole.

“Senator Goje is eminently respected among members of the National Assembly and the country for his immense contribution to the success of the APC in 2015 and 2019 general election. The landslide victory of the APC in Gombe state in the just concluded general elections is a sure testimony of is gallantry loyalty and commitment to APC.

“We therefore urge Sen Goje to come forward and declare his interest to vie for the position of the President of the Senate in the ninth Assembly,” the groups said.