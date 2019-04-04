<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A federal lawmaker, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has called on National Assembly members-elect, particularly those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to respect the position of the party in choosing their leaders for the Ninth Assembly.

Uzodinma, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, made the call while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said party decisions remained supreme in partisan politics, adding that the members-elect should be guided by the views and decisions of the party.

“Today, the All Progressives Congress enjoys comfortable majority in the National Assembly and Nigerians are looking forward to APC to ensure that the a stable parliament.

”A parliament that will enable the president to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians and ensure that the manifesto of our political party is realised.

“The unholy marriage that happened in 2015 was what led to the instability of the 8th Assembly.

“It is therefore important that the political class wakes up now and ensures that such arrangement is not repeated because the Legislature and the Executive must work together for national development.

“The political class has a responsibility to ensure that national interest is protected, to deliver dividends of democracy to the electorate.

“We should therefore sheath our sword and ensure that every form of selfish interest is avoided, for the overriding interest of the party.

“So, it is pertinent for the members-elect to vote according to the interest of our political party knowing well that it will enable the growth of our great party,” he said.

The lawmaker, called for discipline and unity among the APC members-elect to checkmate a likely repeat of what happened in the election of principal officers of the national assembly in 2015.

He reminded the APC members-elect that it was only right to adhere to decisions of the party on which platform they emerged winners.

“It is only indiscipline that would make anybody to disobey a platform that led to his or her victory.

“We, in the spirit of reciprocity should also try to fulfil the mandate of the party.

“So, I do not see any problem with us agreeing to be on the same page with our party.

“The president during his campaign made a lot promises to Nigerians and for him to be able to succeed, the party has a responsibility to ensure that the leadership of the 9th National Assembly is a supportive one.

“It must be the one that is stable and that works together with the president. The three arms of government working together will enable us to deliver the dividends of democracy,” he said.

The 8th National Assembly, which was inaugurated June 9, 2015, is expected to wind up in June, to allow for the inauguration of the 9th assembly.

Following this, there have been jostling across party divides on election of principal officers for the incoming assembly.