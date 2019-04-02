<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The South East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Wing, has warned that the National Assembly should reflect equity in the sharing of principal offices in the 9th Assembly.

The group under the aegis of Young Progressive Forum said on Sunday that it would resist, for instance, “zoning of the Speakership of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly to the South West or any other zone.”

Comrade Paschal Otimkpu, convener of the forum, said while addressing the press that though the party had yet to officially announce the zoning to the South West, it should not do so to avoid opposition to the party’s candidate like what happened in 2015.

Otimkpu added, “If the party goes ahead to zone the position of the Speaker to the South West or any other zone because it wants to foist a particular candidate on lawmakers, disregarding popular support and equitable zoning formula, it will thereby be shortchanging the South East of its hard-earned right which would be resisted by this group and all members of APC in South East.”

The group maintained that “political offices should be shared among geographical zones and people from different religious backgrounds.”

“Since Mr. President is from the North and a Muslim and APC has adopted Senate President from North East who is also a Muslim the Group believed that the Speaker should come from South East and a Christian for that matter,” he said.

Comrade Otimkpu added, “One would expect that since the Senate Presidency was zoned to the North East being the zone that contributed the highest number of votes after the North West, the speakership position will naturally go to the next in line, the South East zone, which is the most improved zone by comparative performance of 2015 and 2019 elections.

“So, why is the party suddenly shifting the goal post when it comes to zoning the Speakership position by considering the South West that performed woefully in 2019 election?

“This is so because of the number of Senior Ministers, infrastructural development that Mr. President sited in South West which already has the number two position of a Vice President, yet the votes APC got from South West reduced drastically to compare with 2015 election. ls this an equitable thing to do? Where is the justice which APC is known for?”

Comrade Otimkpu maintained that South West cannot take Vice President, hold four to five Senior Ministerial positions in this government and be expecting to get the Speakership and a Muslim at the same time.

The group said it intended to meet with the leadership of APC at the national and South East level and indeed all elected House of Representatives members and ministers from the South East zone to make their stand known.