<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima, has revealed that former governors in the ninth National Assembly have endorsed the candidature of Senator Ahmed Lawan for the seat of Senate President.

Shettima stated this while responding to questions from newsmen in N’Djamena, Chad.

He added that the said Senators-elect had also endorsed Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Governor also revealed that all the Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect from Borno state have endorsed the candidature of Lawan and Gbajabiamila.

According to Shettima, the only way APC governors can show appreciation to President Buhari is for them to support his programmes and political decisions.

“All our governors including those coming to the senate are 100 per cent in support of our party’s stance as far as election of new leadership for the National Assembly is concerned.

“As far as Borno is concern, we are in alignment with the aspirations of Mr President and that of our party.

“Whoever the party endorses for any position, we will solely stand behind such a person because party discipline is absolutely essential for the sustainability of our democratic experiment.

“If everyone is to vote according to his own free will surely that would be a recipe for disaster or confusion.

“So, we have to align ourselves with the aspirations of the president,” Shettima said.