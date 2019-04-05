<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) in collaboration with Youth Support Groups in the North Central have expressed their dissatisfaction with the zoning formula of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the leadership of the upcoming 9th National Assembly.

Mr Dabit Joseph, the North Central Coordinator of the group, made the disclosure at a news conference in Keffi, Nasarawa State, on Friday.

Joseph said their displeasure was particularly on the zoning of the leadership of the House of Representatives to South West.

According to him, in view of the voting contributions of the North Central zone to the success of the APC in the last general elections, the zone deserves to produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Based on the contribution of votes to the success of the APC in the recently concluded 2019 elections, the North Central was rated third by voting percentage after North West and North East.

“The North West has the President and the Senate President has been zoned to North East, the next position which is the Speaker of the House of Representatives should in all fairness be zoned to the North Central Zone.

“The proposed zoning of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South West which have the Vice President of Nigeria who are not only from the same state, but same Federal Constituency negates the principle of equity, fairness and justice which the APC stands for”.

Joseph, therefore, appealed to the leadership of APC to see to their plight by reviewing the zoning arrangement for the sake of carrying all the stakeholders along.

He, however, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC Governors elect, Senators and House of Representatives members elect on their well deserved victory at the polls.