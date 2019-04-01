<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A group, comprised of media administrators and veteran journalists under the auspice of the APC broom platform have thrown their weight behind the candidacy of Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

The group made this known Monday, by its convener and National Co-ordinator, Dr Tom Ohikere.

Ohikere said, both men have the requisite experience and competence to lead the ninth National Assembly.

”We the members of the APC broom platform are committed to the task of ensuring that the APC is well perceived and acceptable to the Nigerian masses, so being stakeholders in the APC national transformation project, we have been keenly observing the development of issues surrounding the leadership of the next national assembly.

“we know what is at stake. We know the APC does not intend to take the goodwill of Nigerians for granted, so they are working diligently around the clock to pick individuals of tested and trusted credibility.

“We know what happened in the last four years and the impact it had on the governance of the country. It is because of the lessons learnt that our party is insistent on the caliber of men to mount the helm of the national assembly.

He said that both Lawan and Gbajabiamila are high ranking members of the national assembly and possess the character that can bring balance and order to the business of legislation in terms of harmonious working relationship with the executive as well as in carrying everyone along. So we believe their choice will give greater hope to the project of taking Nigeria to a new level of prosperity.