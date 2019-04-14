<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Adamawa Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind the candidatures of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, state Organising Secretary of the party, made the declaration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Yola.

Lawal, who said he was speaking on behalf of the party, said that the decision of the party leadership at the national level to endorse the duo was logical.

According to him, Lawan is already the Senate Majority Leader while Gbajabiamila is the House Leader.

He said that the decision of the party was binding on all APC senators and members of the House of Representatives.

He condemned the activities of some members of the party who were opposing the decision of the APC leadership.

“As far as Adamawa APC is concern, the decision of the national leadership of the party is final, hence party supremacy,” he said.