Some members of the National Assembly have described the sacking of Lawal Daura as a victory for democracy.

Senator Ben Bruce said though it would appear that Daura was sacrificed as the “fall guy” for the failed plan of the APC-led Federal Government to remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, it was still worth celebrating.

He spoke further, “I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to fire all the ‘coup’ plotters for doing a shoddy job.

“This was a monumental failure and the worst coup ever planned in the whole of my life.

“Well, if they wanted to use a scapegoat (sacking of the DG, DSS), it turned out well,” he said.

On his part, Senator Dino Melaye vowed that lawmakers would continue to oppose the planned leadership change.

“If they plan 10 times, it will fail 10 times.

“We will come tomorrow again and we will continue to come to the National Assembly.”