The Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum has said that the continuing interference of the National Assembly in the investigation of its indicted members could truncate the country’s democracy if not checked.

Mr Akin Malaolu, Secretary-General of the forum stated this in a statement made on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the National Assembly is on a mission to truncate the country’s democracy due to lawful investigations carried out by government agents against some of its members.

He said interference in such investigation was more like: “a gangsterism behaviour” by people who swore an oath to protect the country and its citizens.

He added that the National Assembly must remember that government was the creation of the people including the Senate and the House of representatives.

He maintained that the role of government was to disallow impunity and absolute liberty to commit heinous crimes, some of which he said were noticeable amongst leaders of today.

He added that the threat to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari for performing his duties was uncalled for.