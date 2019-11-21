<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Caucus in the National Assembly on Thursday threw its weight behind the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on the protracted crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

Oshiomhole has been at loggerheads with the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, over control of the party machinery in Edo State.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the caucus leader of the House, Hon. Peter Akpatason, said the Edo lawmakers in the National Assembly are backing Oshiomhole for several reasons.

They reeled out several adverse decisions made by the governor and certain party officials loyal to him.

Akpatason said: “This new culture of terrorism and political gangsterism was designed to intimidate party members and officials and the general public, believing that the governor’s quest for a second term could be obtained by hook or crook, intimidation, and violence.

“When the majority of the executive came together and suspended the APC State Chairman for anti-party activities, poor judgement and gross dereliction of duties, the governor organized a kangaroo meeting to suspend not just those members from the party, but also the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

“It was at this point that we decided, as responsible parliamentarians, duly elected by our constituents, to speak out and restate the following:

“That we, the APC Caucus in the National Assembly, hereby without hesitation, express our undiluted and absolute confidence in the sterling and patriotic leadership of the National Chairman of the APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who has been doing excellently well and just won two tough elections with a landslide.”

The lawmakers also told the governor to Inaugurate the entire 24 members of the Edo State House of Assembly who have been in limbo because of the tussle between the governor and Oshiomhole to engender peace in the state.

“We advise Governor Obaseki and his management to appreciate the damage they are doing to the state and party with their undemocratic and unorthodox political actions and to retrace their steps.

“The governor should issue another proclamation as stipulated in the Constitution and have all the 24 elected members properly inaugurated so they can duly represent their contributions to the growth and development of the state, to stop forthwith all forms of intimidation and harassment of elected officials, appointees and perceived enemies, allow peace to reign in Edo State and work to enhance democratic practices by opening up political spaces,” the caucus added.