



The National Assembly resumed on Tuesday but adjourned till Wednesday in honour of the lawmaker representing ‎Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency, Oyo State, Mr Temitope Olatoye, alias Sugar, who died on Saturday.

Olatoye was shot by suspected thugs during the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Oyo State and eventually died at the University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan, where he was taken to.

It is the tradition of both the Senate and House of Representatives to adjourn plenary on the legislative day that follows the death of a member of either of the chambers.

The National Assembly had proceeded on an extended recess to allow members to participate in the 2019 general elections.

The Senate adjourned earlier than the House of Representatives.

At the House, the session lasted less than 15 minutes, during which Christian and Islamic prayers were offered to the deceased.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara; Deputy Speaker, Mr Lasun Yusuf, other leaders and members ‎of the chamber later proceeded to the condolence register to eulogise the late Olatoye.