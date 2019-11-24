<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the November 16 Kogi Governorship election, Barr Natasha Akpoti, has paid condolence visit to the family of women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Salome Acheju Abuh, who was burnt to death in Ochadamu, Ofu local government area of Kogi State.

Akpoti who visited the deceased family in Abuja on Saturday, described her death as horrible, adding that nobody deserves to die in such a manner.

“On behalf of the good people of Kogi state and Nigerian women , I have come here to sympathise with you. She did no wrong for supporting a candidate of her choice. Even though we are in SDP, humanity stands before party leanings.

“Everyone was taken aback by the horrible death of Mrs Salome Acheju Abuh. Nobody deserves to die in such a horrible manner, we and the entire Nigerian women are with you to make sure justice is served.

“No one should be killed in the name of democracy, we can’t believe Nigeria has deteriorated to this state, it is extremely unacceptable.

“I can’t imagine the pains she went through in her last moment, calling for help until her voice was not heard, we are calling on the government to give justice to Mrs. Salome”, she sadaid

The husband of the deceased, Elder Simeon Babani Seidu Abuh described his wife death as painful and traumatic adding that the worst has happened to the family as family light has been put off .

He thanked Natasha for the visit, gave an account of his wife’s murder and demanded for justice

He called on the government to provide enabling environment for him to bury her peacefully.

Also speaking, the younger sister of the decease, Mrs Charity Onuche called on the government to give justice to her sister, describing her late sister as the only star of the family who has been taken care of their aged mother.

Similarly, the last daughter of the family, Ojamalia Abuh said all they are asking for is justice for their mother.

“I want the international organizations, and all women activists in Nigeria to stand up and fight for us to get justice. This injustice must not be swept under the carpet, my mother was a good woman, she was peaceful and did no wrong to deserve the way she was murdered”, she said.