The need for wide consultation and agreement among party members is ongoing to select the principal officers of the National Assembly, it was learnt yesterday.

A top All Progressives Congress (APC) senator who spoke on why the Senate Leader, Deputy Senate Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate have not been named, said that “there is no need to worry.”

The Senator who is also a strong ally of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, assured that “by the time we return on July 2, our party must have taken a position on who becomes what in the two chambers.”

He noted that with the election of presiding officers of the two chambers, “it is taken for granted that principal officers of the two chambers will be selected to work with the presiding officers.”

He added that the presiding officers and the principal officers will constitute the Selection Committee that will pilot the affairs of the chambers.

According to the Northwest senator, “everything will take shape by the time we return because the need to consult and consult widely to reduce acrimony and bad blood is ongoing.”

He noted that whoever will emerge as Senate Leader, which he described as “the soul of the Senate” will be “a product of consensus as directed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party (APC).

“The APC leadership is on top of the situation and doing what it needs to do to reduce division among possible principal officers of the two chambers.”

Insisting that “there is nothing to worry about,” he noted that the party will not disappoint its members.

Asked whether some people have been penciled down for the positions, he said that “the front-liners for the Senate Leader slot are known.”

He listed Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Alliyu Sabi Abdullahi as possible choices by the party.

He said: “It is a party affair and anybody the party puts forward will emerge. The party is working to prevent rancor and acrimony. Only one person can be Senate Leader.

“The party will also ensure spread in order to carry all party members along.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on its part is also battling to fill its own principal officers’ slot in the House of Representatives.

The opposition party has concluded its selection in the Senate with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) tipped as minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwuacha (Taraba South) deputy minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda (FCT) minority whip and Clifford Ordia (Edo Central) deputy minority whip.

The position in the House is not cleared yet.

Although it is being rumoured that PDP has settled for Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Nicholas Ossai appears not to have given up the struggle to upstage the Rivers State House member.