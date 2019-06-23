<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Senate President, Dr Adolphus Wabara, is to head the panel set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to probe the roles played by its lawmakers in the June 11 National Assembly poll.

According to a report, other members of the panel are a former Deputy Senate President, Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu; ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s Special Adviser on Inter-Party Affairs, Senator Ben Obi; a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara; and a former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Stella Omu.

It is a fact that many of the PDP Senators and Reps shunned their party’s instructions to vote for Senator Ali Ndume as Senate President and Umar Bago as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ahmed Lawan was elected Senate President, with Ovie Omo-Agege emerging as his deputy while Femi Gbajabiamila won the House of Representatives speakership poll, with Ahmed Wase emerging as his deputy.

Ologbondiyan had during a press conference after the 86th PDP National Executive Committee meeting said they had constituted a panel to unravel what happened during the National Assembly election.

The Chairman of PDP National Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, had also said the BOT members were in support of the investigation.