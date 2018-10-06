



Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has taken a swipe at the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over a controversial comment.

The comment, which was attributed to el-Rufai tends to fuel the controversies trailing the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to grant automatic return ticket to a senator, Shehu Sani.

A Twitter handle identified as PDP Vanguard said the governor had accused the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, of colluding with former president Olusegun Obasanjo to stop increment of worker’s minimum wage.

The handle also claimed that the Kaduna State governor promised to “deal with” Oshiomhole if an automatic ticket is given to Senator Shehu Sani as APC’s senatorial candidate.

PDP IS ALREADY CURSED! MAY ALLAH CURSE AND EXPOSE THE WENDELL SIMLINS, THE AUTHORS OF THESE FAKE NEWS AND SIMILAR PURVEYORS OF FALSEHOOD NATIONWIDE, AMEN. https://t.co/mrG1FSGIEg — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) October 6, 2018

While reacting to the comment, he knocked the PDP and the author of the fake news calling them ‘purveyors of falsehood’.

“PDP is already cursed! May Allah curse and expose the wendell simlins, the authors of the fake news and similar purveyors of falsehood nationwide. Amen,” el-Rufai tweeted.

The decision by the APC to clear Sani as its only candidate to contest the Kaduna Central senatorial seat, as seen the Kaduna State Government and its officials continue to condemn the decision and on Friday evening claimed it had been reversed.

But despite after el-Rufai’s meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, it appears that the controversy was still on.

El-Rufai told journalists that the leadership of the APC was insisting on an automatic ticket for Sani.

However, hours later, a close ally to El-Rufai, Uba Sani, released a statement saying he and some other aspirants had been cleared by the APC headquarters to challenge Shehu Sani for the senatorial ticket.