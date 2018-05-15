The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) says it will engage no fewer than 3,000 ad hoc staff for the May 26 local government elections in the state.

Chairman of the commission, Henry Omaku, made this known on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital while briefing journalists on the preparation for the polls.

Mr Omaku said the ad hoc personnel would serve as polling clerks, presiding officers, returning officers and supervisors for the election.

According to him, the electoral officers are currently being trained and they will train all the ad hoc staff across the state.

He said that 21 political parties had indicated interest to participate in the election, adding that the commission had commenced sale of nomination forms to candidates.

On alleged boycott of the election by some political parties, the chairman said that the commission had received a letter from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to that effect.

“We are aware that some political parties in the state threatened to withdraw from the election; we want to thank God that we are not the one stopping them.

“You will recall that we had local government elections in the state in 2014 when opposition parties won and results declared in their favour,” Mr Omaku said.

He, therefore, assured the political parties of a level-playing field as the commission was committed to ensuring free, fair and credible polls.

Mr Omaku, however, appealed for the support of the people of the state to enable it succeed in the assignment of conducting rancour-free polls.

He cautioned the youth against being used by unscrupulous politicians to cause trouble, adding that such politicians would never use their children.

He also commended the state government for the renovation of the NASIEC complex, thereby providing an environment conducive for staff of the commission.