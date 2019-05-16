<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abdullahi Sule, the Nasarawa State governor-elect, has on Wednesday assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders and political office holders in the state that he will not part ways with his political godfather, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the outgoing governor.

Sule stated this at the valedictory meeting of Governor Al-Makura administration which held in Government House, Lafia, the state capital.

Sule, who spoke during the expanded meeting of all political appointees of Al-Makura, said if he assume office as governor anybody who have issues with his government should come to him direct instead of report him to governor Al-Makura.

According to him, “I have seen a lot of situation where people were of best relationship and they ended up in a big fight.

“I beg you to find ways to continue to strengthen the relationship, not to break it, so that it would bring us together because Umaru Tanko has performed well. So, the best thing you can do to keep the relationship is to call me directly if you have anything to advice. But, don’t report me to him.”

Earlier in his address, Al-Makura said his administration was leaving a good legacies than what they met, even as he pleaded that if he had stepped on anybody’s toes, he should take it kindly so as to take Nasarawa State to the next level.

He called on the APC stakeholders and political office holders to put in their bests to ensure a successful handover in the state.