



The Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has been re-elected into the state House of Assembly in last Saturday’s election.

The result of the election was declared by the Returning Officer of Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency, Maji Ibrahim Ladan in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Speaker, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election with 7,358 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Yahaya Ohinoye Usman who garnered 3,339 votes.