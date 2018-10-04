



Governor Umaru Al-Makura has been elected as the All Progressives Congress candidate for the Nasarawa South Senatorial District election in 2019.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Ismaila Ahmed, represented by the Secretary, Abdullahi Candido, announced the result on Wednesday in Lafia.

Ahmed said Al-Makura polled a total of 1,262 votes to defeat his opponent, Senator Salisu Egyegbola, who scored 312 votes.

He explained that 1,612 delegates were expected to participate in the exercise, 1,608 were accredited, while 1,594 voted.

He said 20 votes were voided for improper thumb printing.

Meanwhile, Al-Makura has expressed delight at the outcome of the election and dedicated the victory to the people of the state.

He commended the maturity exhibited by his opponent for accepting the result of the election in good faith.

He also lauded the electoral committee for the transparency of the process, saying that they had demonstrated the ideals the APC stood for.

The governor promised not to let the people down when eventually elected as Senator representing Nasarawa South at the general election.