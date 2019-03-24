<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 2 out of four seats in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly re-run election conducted in the state.

While the All Progressive Congress, (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) picked one constituency each.

From the election declared by the INEC, PDP candidate, David Maiyaki polled 16,361 votes to win Karu/Gitata constituency seat, as Luka Iliya Zhekaba of the same party also emerged victorious of Obi constituency 2 after scored 13942.

Suleiman Abdulaziz Danladi of SDP, picked Keffi east Assembly seat with 7527 votes ahead of his closest rival and APC anointed candidate Engr. Mohammed Yahaya Wada, former commissioner for works who had 7503 votes.

Also, in Nasarawa Eggon East, incumbent member Ibrahim Muhammad Muluku of the APC scored 11960 votes to returned elected to represent the constituency.

Upon the completion of the rerun election in the state, APC now has 15 NSHA members, leaving PDP with seven members, while SPD and ZLP got one seat each.