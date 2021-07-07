Nasarawa Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Another member of the House of Representatives from Nasarawa State, Jonathan Gbefwi Gaza, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress at the plenary on Wednesday.

Gaza’s defection followed a similar change of parties by five members – all from Zamfara State – within two weeks.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, read the letter of defection from Gaza to members on the floor of the House, as some lawmakers repeatedly chorused ‘APC!’”

Earlier, a high-powered delegation from Nasarawa State, including the governor, former governors-turned senators, and the leadership of the APC, had stormed the chamber to witness the defection.

The Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, had prayed the House to, pursuant to Order 21, Rule 8 (1) (iii), (iv) (x) and (2) of the Standing Orders, “do admit into the chamber, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule; Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Umaru Tanko Al–Makura, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, Hon. Mohammed Al–Makura, Hon. Joseph Kigbu; State Chairman, APC, Chief John Mamman; State Secretary, APC, Alh. Aliyu Bello; and the Chairman, APC Nasarawa-West Senatorial Zone to witness the formal defection of Hon. Jonathan Gbefwi Gaza from the PDP to the APC.”

The guests were led into the chamber, after which Gaza did the defection ritual.