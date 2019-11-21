<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the lawmakers elected on its platform to be above board, do the party proud and enhance the development of the state.

The state PDP Chairman, Mr Francis Orogu, gave the advice on Thursday when the executive members of the party paid a solidarity visit to the lawmakers in Lafia.

He appealed to them to work hard in improving the well being of their constituents and to project the image of the party in a positive light.

“Our mission is very simple; we are here to fraternize with you; to advise you and to let you know that we are proud of you.

“I want to call on you to be alive to your responsibilities as minority members, by speaking for the voiceless in the state. Your criticism must, however, be constructive.

“I urge you to continue to stand for the party at all the times and make positive impacts on your constituents, in the interest of development.

“You should also continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have a direct bearing on the lives of your constituents and the state at large,” he appealed.

Orogu also congratulated the lawmakers on their victories at the tribunal and the appellate court.

He assured the lawmakers of their support to enable them to succeed in the task ahead of them.

Earlier, Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West), the Minority Leader of the state House of Assembly, commended the party leadership for the visit, assuring that they would not to fail in their responsibilities.

“We, the seven members of this Assembly from the PDP, will never let the party down.

“We are united, focused and competent, and we will not fail in our responsibilities, by God’s grace,” he said.

The seven PDP lawmakers are: Danladi Jatau (Kokona West); David Maiyaki (Karu/Gitata); Abel Bala (Nassarawa Eggon West); Peter Akwe (Obi I); Luka Zhekaba (Obi II); Samuel Tsebe (Akwanga South) and John Osewu (Doma South).