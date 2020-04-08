<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following a Crisis rocking Nasarawa State Chapter of People Democratic Party (PDP) over party congress, some concerned members of the party from Nasarawa Eggon have rejected suspensioned of Senators Solomon Ewuga, Elayo and Onawo, from the party for the sake of peace and progress of the party in the State.

In a press statement signed by Adamu Ali Embugu, the leader of group and made available to newsmen in Lafia, the state capital, said the suspensioned of Sen. Solomon Ewuga, and some party stalwart from the party would cause more crisis and disunity instead of repositioning the party from its lost glory.

He said the concerned members of the People Democratic Party in Nassarawa Eggon, are committed about returning the party to power; adding that the should allow full participation of people in deciding who spearhead the affairs of the party in the State.





According to the statement, “In the best interest of democracy and constitutional means we proposed that the national leadership should dissolve the Francis Orogu, led Exco and constitute caretaker to oversee the affairs of the subsequent congress in the State.”

“We are calling for fresh ward congress so as to have a harmonious party structure at the all levels in Nasarawa State. Any attempt to heels to the suspensioned of Sen. Solomon Ewuga, Honourable Elayo, and Honourable Onawo, would suffer resistance and possibly collapse of the PDP in Nasarawa State.”

The concerned members further noted that 2023 is near and Nasarawa PDP has nerve been one man show party in the State.

They however called on the national leadership of the party to go back on it’s stands to conduct a free, fair and credible election and withdraw the so called suspensioned on the Sen. Solomon Ewuga and other party stalwart in the State.