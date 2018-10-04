



The Senatorial Campaign Organisation of Dr. Dominic Adagadzu in Nasarawa State has threatened to take legal action against the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress for disqualifying the aspirant.

Adagadzu had aspired to represent Nasarawa North Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

A member of the organisation, Mr. Garba Shammah, made this known while briefing newsmen on behalf of the group in Akwanga on Thursday.

Shammah said that the omission of their aspirant’s name from participating at the just conducted October 3 senatorial primary election in the state was a design to impose candidates on the electorate.

“Dr. Dominic Bako, our senatorial aspirant for Nasarawa North under the platform of APC, has not, up till now, been informed by the party of the omission of his name.

“He bought the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, and duly completed the said forms.

“He submitted the completed forms and did undergo the screening exercise at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

“His attention was not drawn to the fault line before, during and after the earlier mentioned processes and procedures,” Shammah said.

Continuing, he said, “What we hear and have seen these days are the issue of some people described as `government candidates’ where certain individuals are favoured, even against popular choice. This is most condemnable and should be stopped.

“This is certainly at variance with what President Muhammadu Buhari stands for. He is renowned for anti-corruption fight which has earned the government and the country positive recognition by the international community.

“What has happened in recent times is nothing short of corruption. Many people bask in the glory of the President to perpetuate undemocratic acts, such as what was visited on our aspirant.

“In the meantime, formal complaint was written by our aspirant’s lawyers and submitted at the party National Secretariat in Abuja and State Secretariat in Lafia yesterday (Wednesday).

“We will get to the root of the matter. We will seek redress. We should not watch our party and democracy being thwarted by a few selfish individuals who want to force down our throats their desires.

“Our democracy should have grown past such lumpen considerations and traits,” according to him.

“The Campaign Organisation urge our supporters and other party members to remain calm, be law abiding and respect authorities in the interest of peace.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Godiya Akwashiki, emerged as the APC senatorial candidate for Nasarawa North with a total of 906 votes.

Akwashiki defeated his rival, Mrs. Mary Enwongulu, the state’s immediate Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, who got 125 votes.

Adagadzu’s name was not on the list of the senatorial aspirants for the primary election.