Nasarawa lawmaker: Governor Sule deserves second term in office

Mr Danladi Jatau, the lawmaker representing Kokona West at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged the people of the state to support the second-term ambition of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Jatau made the call during a meeting on Monday with Eggon All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the Kokona Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The lawmaker also Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaint, Petition and Security, said that Sule deserved a second term considering his numerous achievements in office.

“Sule is doing well. He is providing all-inclusive governance. There is a need for Eggon people and other people in the state to support him beyond 2023.

“It is in view of his achievements that I am calling on you and other people of the state to support him beyond 2023 in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

Jatau thanked the governor for appointing Mr Maikasuwa Audu, an Eggon man as his Personal Assistant (PA).

He also commended Sule for carrying Eggon people along in his administration and appealed for more appointments.

Jatau advised Eggon people to unite and embrace one another irrespective of affiliations in their interest and for the overall development of the state.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is the necessary requirement for the development of every society.

“Let’s continue to unite, embrace and live peacefully with one another in our interest and for the overall development of the state,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Mr Akpomoshi Musa, the Deputy Chairman, Kokona LGA, and Dr Jacob Oya, a director at the Federal Ministry of Education.

Others were Dr Bitrus Sule, a lecturer at the Nasarawa State University, Mr Abraham Usman, a retired civil servant, Mr Maikasuwa Audu, and many others.