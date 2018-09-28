Labaran Maku, a governorship candidate in All Progressive Grand Alliance in Nasarawa State, has promised to check incessant crises in the state within two months if given the mandate in 2019.

Maku, a former Minister of Information, made the promise on Friday at rally in Lafia when he presented himself to the people as the sole governorship candidate of APGA in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He attributed the incessant crises in the state to insincerity of previous leaders.

He said: “When I assume office in 2019, crisis will end, peace will return to all parts of the state because I am aware that the incessant crises in Nasarawa state is from the leadership.”

Maku assured the citizens that his administration’s transformation programme would be just and fair to all, irrespective of religious and ethnic leanings.

He said: “We are all one people under God and should put aside all divisive tendencies and work towards a peaceful Nasarawa State for the benefit of all and generations unborn.”

The APGA governorship candidate said his administration would ensure that the workers, the engine room of government, were given the attention they deserved.

He said his experience over the years in public service had prepared and positioned him to take the state to Eldorado in terms of development as governor in 2019.

Maku called on stakeholders from other political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress and People Democratic Party to join him to salvage the state from poverty and hunger.

He said: “Apart from me, nobody in the state is a candidate yet.

“What is the essence of jostling for a party ticket that you are not sure of when you can join forces with me to rescue the state from underdevelopment and poverty?”