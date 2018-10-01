.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

A 40 year-old member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel David Ombugadu has emerged the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.

Emmanuel Anyanwu, Chairman of the state PDP Primary Committee announced the result at about 5:30 am on Monday at Keffi Local Government secretariat, venue of the primary.

According to him, Ombugadu got 745 votes to defeat his closest rival Solomon Ewuga who got 551 votes.

He therefore declared Ombugadu as the winner of the election and the candidate of PDP in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 1, 502 delegates, only 1, 490 were accredited to vote.

Ombugadu thanked the delegates and leaders of the party for the confidence reposed on him and promised not to let them down.

He also appealed to all members of the party to join hands with him to ensure victory for the party in the 2019 election.

Ombugadu graduated from Government College, Keffi in 1995 and went on to study economics at the University of Jos, graduating in 2001.