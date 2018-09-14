Mohammed Maikaya, a governorship aspirant in Nasarawa State on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has promised to create a “job safety net’’ to tackle youth unemployment.

Maikaya made the promise while addressing newsmen on his governorship ambition in campaign office on Friday in Lafia.

According to the governorship hopeful, his administration will focus on human capital development when given the mandate in 2019.

He said that apart from prioritising education as the pivot of his administration’s policy direction, adequate attention would be given to vocational training for all categories of people, including the physically challenged.

Maikaya explained that the job “safety net’’ scheme, which would target post National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) youth, would serve as window to sharpen their skills in their various fields pending when they secure gainful employment.

“Here, the government will engage these youths for a period of two years, place them on a monthly stipends while they wait for better openings in their various fields of endeavours.

“The essence is to ensure that they do not remain idle for too long while waiting for white collar jobs and get frustrated in the process,’’ he added.

The 46-year-old geologist said he would work assiduously with all relevant agencies and stakeholders towards harnessing the solid mineral potential of the state for the benefit of the people.

He added that the quantum of solid minerals in Nasarawa State was unequalled in any part of the country and that if given the desired attention would turn around the economic fortunes of the people.

Maikaya lauded the achievement of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, saying they had laid a solid foundation for the rapid development of the nation and state.

He promised to consolidate on the gains recorded by the present administration in order to better the lots of the people.

Maikaya therefore, solicited the support of party members and the citizens of the state to get the APC ticket and subsequently their mandate at the general election.