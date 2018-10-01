.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Engr. Abdulahi A. Sule, the Managing Director of Dangote Company, has emerged victorious at the Nasarawa State APC governorship primary election.

His emergence came after pulling 926 votes ahead of ten other rivals who contested with him at the exercise held at Lafia square.

The returning officer, Arch Ismaila Mohammed while declaring the result, said out of the 2,341 total delegates, 2,337 persons were accredited and voted respectively.

He stated, “Having scored the highest number of votes cast, I Hon. Abdullahi Adamu on behalf of Arch Ismaila Mohammed who is the returning officer of the governorship primary held in Nasarawa, declare Engr. Abdulahi Audu Sule as the winner in the contest”.

Accordingly, Hon. Aliyu Wadada scores 519, Hon. Salis Agara the Deputy Governor scored 352, Danladi Halilu Envu-luanza; 246, Arch Ibrahim Jafar; 105, Zakari Idde; 88, Dauda Kigbu; 10, Arch Shehu Tukur; 9, Maikaya Mohammed; 8, James Agbazon; 7, and Hassan Liman; 4 votes.

Earlier on, Governor Tanko Al-makura commended the mature behaviour displayed by delegates, describing it as a sign of success for the party ahead.

He further thanked the electoral committee forgiven free and sequel level playing ground to all the aspirants.