The chairman, NUJ Nasarawa state, Dogo Shammah. and 14 others were Friday sworn in as Commissioners by Governor Abdullahi Sule in Lafia.

The inauguration of the 15 commissioners came five months after the present administration came on board.

Also sworn in were 12 Special Advisers a high court judge Mr Sunday Bawa, a member of the state local government service commission and chairmen and members of the state Muslim and Christian welfare board.

speaking, governor Sule urged the commissioners to be prepared for the challenges of their roles and work diligently for the development of Nasarawa.

The governor who warned against indolence, truancy and mismanagement of government resources challenged the appointees to look inward for the growth of the state.

portfolios were assigned as follows, the state NUJ chairman, Comrade Dogo Shammah, Ministry of information, Culture and Tourism, Prof Allahnanah Otaki, Agriculture and water resources, Obadiah Boyi, trade, industry and investment, Mrs Fati Sabo was given Education, Science and Technology.

Others are Musa Ibrahim Ekye Environment and natural resources.

Haruna Adamu Ogbole, Finance, budget and economic planning, Ahmed Baba Yahaya got Health, Dr Abdulkarim Kana was appointed Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Dr Salihu Alizaga, was assigned Lands and Urban Development, Yusuf Turaki Aliyu, got local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs, the ministry of women affairs and social development was given to Hajiya Halima Ahmed Jabiru.

Chief Philip Dada heads the ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, Youths and Sports development went to Orthman Bala Adams while two commissioners, Mohammed Iman and Bashir Aliyu were assigned to the ministry of special duties.