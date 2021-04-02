



Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said a Southerner should succeed President Muhamadu Buhari.

Sule declared his support for a power shift in 2023 on Thursday at the Government House in Lafia.

The governor spoke when he met with the supporters of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura seeking his election as All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman.

“I have never said anything against the agitation for rotation of the presidency to the South. I don’t think it’s a bad idea, for peace in Nigeria, if there is a rotational presidency”, thee governor was quoted as saying.





On the APC chairmanship race, he reminded party members that the Northwest has the President, while the Northeast has the Senate President.

“It will not be ideal to have the chairman from the zones. The only zone that is ideal to occupy that position is the North-Central,” Sule stressed.

Former Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, is one of the aspirants for the position. The ex-Senator was formerly National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),

The APC national convention will be held in June. The party is being run by a caretaker committee chaired by Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni.