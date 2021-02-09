



Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule has revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sule, during the revalidation exercise on Tuesday, at his home town in Gudi motor park polling unit 002 in Akwanga local government area of the state, called on supporters of APC to continue to work towards sustenance of the party in unity and peace for good governance and development.

The Governor, who emphasized the importance of the exercise, noted that the party was growing rapidly due to its outstanding performance across the country.





He also appreciated the 10 horse men who contested with him at the primaries particularly their leader Ahmed Aliyu Wadada and members of the APC in the state for their steadfast towards the progress of the party.

Gov. Sule, while charging members to register at their various polling units, urged them to encourage others to get registered into the APC.

In his remark, the APC Revadilation, Registration and Update Panel chairman in the state Mr. Isiyaka Tanko admonished party members to see the exercise as a call to duty in order to bring all-round development to the state

He said that the team would work according to the guidelines to achieve the mandate given them.