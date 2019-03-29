<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Thursday issued a certificate of return to Nasarawa State governor-elect, Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

Sule was on March 9, 2019 elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Receiving the certificate at the State INEC headquarter the governor elect Abdullahi Sule, who appreciate his core contestants for accepting the will of God, said his administration would run inclusive government irrespective of political and religious affiliation in the state

“I want to thank the people of Nasarawa State for conducting themselves peacefully during the exercise. I want to also thank my party APC too for providing peaceful atmosphere for everybody during the primaries and general election in the state,” he said.

Abdullahi Sule, who also thanked the APC supporters for voting for APC in the just concluded general elections called on opposition parties to join hands with his government when he assumes office to develop the state.

He said his government would build on the good foundation already lay by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura during his eight years in office in the state.