



The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has described the result of the March 9 governorship election in the state as an electoral fraud and vowed to reclaim his mandate.

He said that the governorship election in the state was a grand theft of the people’s will, noting that the election was the worst in the history of the state.

The governorship candidate stated this in his residence in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state during a press conference on the outcome of the governorship election.

He claimed that facts and figures at his disposal showed that he won the election and vowed to reclaim his stolen mandate at the election petition tribunal.

According to him “from what we have seen, Nasarawa State is gradually becoming the headquarters of rigging; the facts are there; everything that is happening in Kano is what is happening in Nasarawa State.

“Everything that is happening in Bauchi State is what is happening in Nasarawa State; the monumental rigging that took place in the governorship election in Nasarawa State will soon be exposed by the judiciary.

“I have total confidence in the judiciary; I believe that the judiciary will do justice to what has happen in Nasarawa State; the peoples mandate that was stolen will be recovered,” he said

He vowed to follow due process to recover his mandate and called on his supporters and members of the PDP in the state to remain calm.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Abdullahi Sule of the APC winner of Nasarawa State governorship election.

The state Returning Officer, Prof Abdullahi Bala, said the APC candidate polled 327,229 votes against PDP that garnered 184,281 votes.

But the governor-elect of Nasarawa State, Abdulahi Sule, said he defeated the PDP candidate with landslide and a margin of about 155,000 votes having won in 11 out of 13 local governments.

He wondered why the PDP candidate who did not win a single local government would choose to go to court “but if he wants to go to court, I wish him all the best.”