



The Nasarawa South senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Movement, Mr Abdullahi Agwai, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission to court.

He has also challenged the victory of the Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who is the Senator-elect of the zone at the Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lafia.

Christian Wanche, counsel to the PDM candidate, disclosed this to journalists shortly after filing a petition against the outgoing governor on behalf of his client on Sunday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The counsel said he had filed a petition challenging the omission of the logo of the candidate’s party in the February 23, elections.

His words, “As a result of the omission, we prayed the court to declare the election of February 23, illegal, include the logo of the PDM and conduct a by-election.”

“It is unconstitutional to exclude any party or candidate who has fulfilled all the necessary requirements from participation in any election.

“We believe that we would get justice from the tribunal because our client was illegally sidelined from the election,” the counsel added.

Meanwhile, the secretary to the tribunal, Mr. Bello Mukhtar, in an interview with newsmen, confirmed the receipt of the petition.

He disclosed that so far, the tribunal had received four petitions from different candidates in the state.

Mukhtar also stated that the closing date for submission of any petition is 21 days from the day declaration of results was made.