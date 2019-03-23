<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A large turnout of voters has been witnessed in the ongoing rerun election to determine who will represent Keffi East in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited Makera polling unit at Angwan Rimi ward, the only voting point where the rerun was being held, found many voters waiting on the queue to vote.

NAN recalls that on March 10, INEC declared the result of Keffi East Constituency inclusive. The SDP candidate, Abdullazi Sule, was leading his APC counterpart, Mohammed Wada, with 97 votes, while 1052 votes were cancelled.

Sule scored 7234 votes, while Wada had 7137.

Mr Bala Kabiru, a voter, who spoke with NAN, expressed happiness with the orderliness of the process.

“I am happy that I have just voted. I have voted the candidate of my choice,” he said.

Musa Salisu, another voter, said that the conduct of the election was satisfactory.

“I voted around 8: 40am and I am happy that I did that on time and can go home to do other things.”

Miss Aisha Aliyu, another voter, also expressed happiness with the conduct of the exercise so far.

She expressed optimism that the exercise would be peaceful.