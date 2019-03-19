



The Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), on Monday, says it has concluded plan to embark on state-wide protest against what its described as electoral fraud that marked the recently concluded elections in the state.

Labaran Maku, a governorship candidate of APGA in the state, who was a former minister of information, made this known while addressing party’s supporters who came from across the state to his residence at Wakama, in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The APGA guber candidate said that he decided to call on his supporters across the state to his residence in order to appreciate them for their support during his electioneering campaign.

He urged his supporters not to be discouraged with the outcome of the election because the result was doctored by the APC in collaboration with INEC.

According to Maku, “The APGA is not just a political party but a movement in the state to regain freedom from the hands of some elements who vowed that no other persons except them would continue to govern the state.

“I call on other opposition parties and lovers of democracy to join the APGA during the protest against electoral fraud which we will organise soon.

“I call you to thank you for your supports throughout my electioneering campaign and for your votes.

“I thank God that no lives were lost during my campaign as we moved together to every nooks and cranny of the state and the people supported us massively.”

He, however, urged his supporters to come out in their large numbers during the peaceful protest to tell the world that what happened on the ninth was not an election.