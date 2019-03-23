<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mohammed Wada, the APC candidate for Keffi East constituency seat in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, says he is optimistic of clinching the seat after the ongoing supplementary poll.

Wada stated this on Saturday, while speaking in an interview with newsmen in Keffi.

He also commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.

“I want to call on my supporters to remain calm and be law abiding because

I am sure of victory,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, APC member-elect for Keffi West constituency, expressed optimism that Wada would win the seat.

Makera polling unit at Angwan Rimi ward of Keffi, is the only voting point where the rerun was being held.

On March 10, INEC declared the result of Keffi east state constituency inconclusive.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), candidate, Abdullazi Sule, is leading APC’s Wada with 97 votes, while 1052 votes were canceled and are being contested in the ongoing rerun.

Sule scored 7234 votes, while Wada had 7137 in the result earlier collated by INEC.