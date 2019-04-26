<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, held its inaugural sitting on Friday.

Addressing the counsels and petitioners during the sitting, Mr David Igoh, Chairman of the Tribunal promised to treat every petition on its merit.

Igoh also noted that they were on oath to ensure justice at all times and would, therefore, adhere to that to prove that the judiciary was indeed the last hope of the common man.

The chairman, who said the tribunal had 24 petitions to look into, sought for the cooperation of counsel to petitioners to enable it to dispense with all matters within the stipulated time.

He said the commission received petitions on six House of Representatives seats, six senatorial seats and 12 House of Assembly positions to handle.

Responding on behalf of the counsel, Mr Oladipo Tolani, assured that they would corporate with the tribunal to handle petitions without bringing technicalities to delay to time of the court.

Igoh adjourned sitting to April 29, for proper proceedings.