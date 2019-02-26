



Mr Godiya Akwashiki, Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, has won the Nasarawa State North Senatorial District election held on Saturday.

Akwashiki, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner on Tuesday at the Nasarawa State North Senatorial District collation centre, Akwanga, by Dr Nasurideen Baba, INEC Returning Officer for the election.

Baba said Akwashiki scored 54,104 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Chief John Mike-Abdul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 48,133 votes.

The candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Sam Allu, scored 15,788 votes.

Baba said: “Godiya Akwashiki of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Speaking to newsmen after the announcement, Akwashiki said he was satisfied with conduct of the polls and with performance of the various party agents, adding that the election was free and fair.

He called on members of other parties to join and support him as he goes to the National Assembly to represent the interest of the people of Nasarawa State North Senatorial zone and by extension, the state in general.

“This election has been free, fair and credible. There is no loser or winner, so we should cooperate because all of us are people of Nasarawa State North which makes it imperative for us to work together to take Nasarawa State North to the next level,’’ he said.