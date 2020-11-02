



Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for 2021, Majority Leaders of the 13 Local Government Areas (LGA’s) in Nasarawa state have appealed to the state House of Assembly for intervention on their quest for automatic tickets.

Playing host to the local government legislators as they tabled their demands was the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly Hon. Umar Tanko Tunga who received them in his office in Lafia.

The lawmaker emphasized the need for quality service delivery and representation as he addressed their demand on continuity.

According to Tunga, the beauty of democracy is where people decide their leaders as he advised them to do their best so that their stewardship will stand for them as the election approaches.

Tunga while noting that the tenure of the current Local Government officials ends in April next year, stated that the law is clear on the duration of both state and local government legislators as he reiterated that the state assembly as a law making body would continue to adhere strictly to the rule of law.





The Majority leader debunked the speculation that Governor Abdullahi Sule is seeking the approval of the house to reduce the tenure of the Local Government elected officials.

“We cannot break the law we made. The house under Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi is focused and committed.

” There was never a time we get signal from executive to terminate your tenure, no any signal in that respect, ” he said.

He emphasized the need for adequate administrative arrangement to be put in place for training and retraining of Local Government lawmakers, especially before their inauguration to enable them get the basic knowledge of law making and other legislative practice and representation for good governance at the grassroots

Earlier, the Majority Leader of Lafia Local Government legislative council, Yakubu Tunga said they were in the Majority Leader’s office to identify with him and also tap from his experience.

The 13 local government council legislators presented their demands to the state lawmaker which include: training, gratuity and automatic tickets in the forthcoming election.